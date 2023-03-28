Sound Mind for Mental Health Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 8:47 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The music festival Sound Mind for Mental Health have announced this years lineup which features performances by Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu and Pom Pom Sound.

Each performer has a personal mental health story and the festival gives them a platform to empower others. The event will take place on May 20 at Brooklyn, New York.

Other than the live performances, the event will be hosting numerous activities such as dance parties from House Of Yes, live art activations, meditations, yoga, breathwork, sound baths and more.

The New York Institution Smorgasburg will provide food for drinks for the festival, which will be live streamed in partnership with YouTube Health. In honor of the event, BetterHelp has partnered with Sound Mind Live to provide a month of free therapy for their combined communities. For more information visit www.soundmindlive.org