Bouncing Souls Announces Stoked For The Summer 2023 Featuring Bayside. Screaming Females, 7 Seconds and More

If you’re a fan of New Jersey punk-rock, this news should make you especially stoked. The Bouncing Souls have just announced their annual “Stoked for the Summer” home state mini tour and will be hitting venues across NJ over Memorial Day weekend.

This year’s edition will take place on Saturday, July 22 at Stone Pony Summer Stage and will feature performances from Bayside, 7Seconds, Screaming Females, and Mercy Union.

The band just released their latest album, Ten Stories High (order our exclusive cloudy royal blue vinyl variant), and have additional tour dates lined up beginning in April, including shows with other punk staples like Anti-Flag, Samiam, Swingin’ Utters, Pet Needs, a Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks, Catbite, Urethane, Blind Adam, and The Federal League.

The Bouncing Souls was formed in 1992 by members Greg Attonito and Pete Steinkopf, and are one of the East Coast’s most beloved underground punk groups.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM.

THE BOUNCING SOULS: 2023 TOUR

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater * +

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club +

04/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

04/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * +

04/12 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom * +

04/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/15 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre * +

04/16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall * +

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^ #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^ #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum^ #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^ #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^ #

07/22 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage &

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark * ~

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * ~

10/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory * ~

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ~

10/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile * ~

10/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw * ~

10/21 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall * ~

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater * ~

12/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live * %

12/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground * %

12/10 Nashville, TN @ The Brooklyn Bowl %

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

12/13 Boston, MA @ The Royale %