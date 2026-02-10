Morrissey.com Domain Sold by GoDaddy Without a Bid From Morrissey

Home News Emily Lopez February 10th, 2026 - 6:53 PM

Morrissey, as many already know, was the frontman for rock band The Smiths. Recently, he’s been busy with an upcoming new album release and a new single release. He also recently signed a deal with Sire Records. However, it would appear that with this hectic schedule, he’s made himself too busy to notice recent activity with the morrissey.com domain. This is not to be confused with morrisseycentral.com, which is the singer’s official website. Morrissey.com ownership had previously been passed around by a variety of people, ranging from fashion designer Peter Morrissey to a squatter.

According to Stereogum, Morrissey finally had the chance to take ownership of the domain, as it was put up for auction on GoDaddy. However, Morrissey never placed a bid for the domain and it was ultimately sold for $11,253 on January 25. The new buyer’s updated version of the website went live a few days ago, although there’s only a picture of the Westminster Palace at the moment. In text above the darkened image, the owner wrote, “I’m not far right, I’m not far left, I’m… far forward.” Since this auction, Morrissey himself gave a statement on his official website, explaining, “At this time, Morrissey nor his team have any affiliation with this domain.”

It is unclear what will become of this newest edition of the morrissey.com saga. It could just be a very expensive joke, or it might still be a work in progress. That being said, it’s becoming a funny game of hot potato. Maybe someday morrissey.com will be passed to the artist with which it shares its name.