Morrissey Shares New Single “Notre-Dame” With Reported Lyric Change

Khalliah Gardner February 7th, 2026 - 1:41 PM

Morrissey has released a new single called “Notre-Dame” along with its eye-catching music video. This song represents a fresh start for the ex-Smiths singer, who still charms listeners with his deep voice and sad tunes. The track features spooky guitar sounds and otherworldly background music, creating an eerie yet captivating experience for those who hear it. The song “Notre-Dame” talks about loss and resilience, inspired by the fire that damaged the famous Paris cathedral. It explores feelings after seeing such destruction and discusses bigger life questions. Morrissey encourages listeners to think about how cultural landmarks last over time and affect who we are as people.

The video enhances listening by providing a meaningful visual story that matches the song’s themes. Filmed simply, it uses shadows and light to show the mix of sadness and hope. The images invite viewers to think about how delicate yet beautiful human creations are. According to NME, a significant change in the song is that a controversial lyric about terrorism was removed. This decision, made after careful thought and discussions, keeps the focus on important themes like renewal and remembrance without distracting from the main message.

In “Notre-Dame,” Morrissey shows his talent for blending deep emotions into his music, offering listeners an engaging experience that resonates in many ways. This song highlights both his musical development and lasting influence on the industry. With complex melodies and touching lyrics, he invites people to explore feelings deeply while still maintaining his unique style. As fans listen to this new release, they see once again how well Morrissey turns personal stories into beautiful songs that stay with them long after they’re over.