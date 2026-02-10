Mayhem Unveil Relentless New Single & Video “Realm Of Endless Misery”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 10th, 2026 - 2:20 PM

Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem have released their new single and video, “Realm of Endless Misery,” the fourth track from their seventh studio album, Liturgy of Death. The release comes just before the band kicks off their Death Over Europe tour, showing why they are still one of the most intense forces in extreme music.

The song is dark, fast and relentless, with pounding drums, sharp guitars and Attila’s chilling vocals. Its mantra-like structure and cold, oppressive tone pull the listener into a world where suffering is constant and hope slowly fades. There is no story and no relief, only a raw look at life as a realm shaped by fear, repetition and control. The video matches the song perfectly, using stark, haunting imagery to immerse viewers in the same sense of endless misery. Attila explains that the track is about human existence as a place where suffering is not the exception but the rule, reinforcing the album’s theme of mortality and the impermanence of life.

Liturgy of Death is available in multiple vinyl and CD editions as well as digitally. “Realm of Endless Misery” sits among other tracks like Ephemeral Eternity, Despair, and Funeral of Existence, each exploring life, death and the weight of human existence. The song highlights how Mayhem can still create music that is uncompromising and deeply unsettling, proving that even after four decades, they continue to define the sound and mood of Norwegian black metal.