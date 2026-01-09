Mayhem Unveil Brutal New Single & Video “Life Is A Corpse You Drag”

Home News Steven Taylor January 9th, 2026 - 4:01 PM

Black metal pioneers Mayhem have released a new song, “Life Is A Corpse You Drag.” The new track, off their upcoming album 7th studio album Liturgy of Death, comes alongside a music video. This video can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

After a short buildup, he track explodes with machine gun drumming, thrashing guitars and death metal screams. The video shows many visuals coated in light yellows and grays, mixing song lyrics over all sorts of collaged visuals. Footage of people are contrasted with imagery of fire and landscapes, as well as art and symbols. Much of the visuals are as morbid and intense as one should anticipate for a group titled Mayhem. As the track progresses into moments where drums and guitars let up to make way for the vocals, the song never lets go of the heavily oppressive and dark atmosphere.

“‘Life Is a Corpse You Drag’ is not a slogan, but a ritual and a realization,” Mayhem Vocalist Attila Csihar commented on the new track. “It names an ancient law: Consciousness as burden, the body as vessel, faith as a seal on a grave already closed. There is no comfort in this recognition but there is release. If we have been dead all along, there is nothing left to lose. What remains is pure energy: Movement without fear, presence without compromise, a victorious march into the final destruction.”

The track follows “Despair,” another single released for Liturgy of Death, set for release February 6th. The new album is set to “explore the philosophy of mortality with stark, uncompromising clarity.”