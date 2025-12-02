Mayhem Unveil Intense New Single & Video “Despair”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2025 - 1:34 PM

Today, Mayhem has shared their tune, “Despair” which captures the band’s vision in its most visceral form. The track unravels the collapse of being through ritualistic chants, Latin invocations and blistering blast beats that echo like the pulse of annihilation. Attila’s vocals summon an ancient, fatal truth: the fading of light, the inevitability of death and the recognition of human fragility. “Despair” stands as a stark revelation, which is the moment where death is not feared but understood. As for the music video, each creepy scene gives viewers a glimpse of what death actually feels like through the band‘s perspective.

Mayhem‘s upcoming album, Liturgy of Death, explores the philosophy of mortality with stark, uncompromising clarity. The album presents death not as an ending but as a universal law that touches all life and exposes the fragility of human existence. This impermanence becomes a call to live with full intensity, for every gain and loss ultimately falls back into the same silence. Echoing ancient philosophies, the album portrays life as a transitional state and death as a gateway to a higher form of being, while the solemn, dark beauty of death permeates the entire work.