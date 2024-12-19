Decibel Magazine Tour Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Mayhem, Imperial Triumphant, Mortiis & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

The longest-running heavy metal tour in North America will be returning with its boldest lineup ever in 2025. The Decibel Magazine Tour resumes this spring with Norwegian black metal godfathers Mayhem headlining Decibel‘s 12th continental expedition of the extreme. Tour support comes from country mate and dungeon synth progenitor Mortiis, New York City cinematic death metal chaos wielders Imperial Triumphant and San Diego death rock night-bringers New Skeletal Faces.

Presented by Century Media and sponsored by Peaceville Records, Out of Season, EMG Pickups, Perfect World Productions, and the Requiem Metal Podcast, tickets for the 2025 Decibel Magazine Tour go on sale December 20, at 10 a.m. local time. For ticket links and updates, go to decibelmagazine.com.

“Following the success of last year’s tour with the legendary Cannibal Corpse, we are really looking forward to returning to North America to once again headline the renowned Decibel Tour, also hitting some cities we haven’t visited in a very long time,” says Mayhem. “We can’t wait to kick off the next chapter of Mayhem with our North American fans. See you all soon!”

Decibel Magazine Tour Dates

3/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) *

3/18 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

3/19 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue *

3/20 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues *

3/22 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium *

3/23 – Reading, PA – Reverb *

3/24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza *

3/25 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield *

3/26 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall *

3/27 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre *

3/29 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

3/31 – Denver, CO – Summit *

4/3 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre *

4/4 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall *

4/6 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre *

4/7 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre *

4/9 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

4/10 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *

4/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco *

4/12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues *

4/13 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues *

4/14 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile *

4/16 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *

4/17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

* = w/ Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, and New Skeletal Faces