I’m With Her Announces Spring & Summer 2026 Tour Dates

The folk trio I’m With Her has announced a tour. The news comes after winning Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Song at the 2026 Grammys and having their debut live performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, launching them into new heights of exposure.

Their 2026 tour consists of 12 dates across the United States. I’m With Her’s tour will kick off on March 28th, in Tarrytown, NY, at Tarrytown Music Hall. They’ll take their show to major cities across the Pacific North West and California, such as San Francisco. Then, they’ll head east and hit cities such as Portsmouth, New Hampshire, before wrapping up the entire tour on August 16th, in Manchester, Vermont.

Touring frequently seems to be a trend for I’m With Her, as they played 50 shows throughout North America in 2025. With the trio’s partnership with PLUS1 for this tour, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to fighting hunger and food insecurities. If you’re interested in tickets, you can find them here. The Bend, Oregon and Vienna, Virginia dates will be on sale at a later date. If concerts aren’t your thing, you can still enjoy live music from I’m With Her on their upcoming live album, Sing Me Alive, which will be released on April 17th.

I’m With Her 2026 Tour Dates

3/28 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

3/29 – Northampton, MA – Back Porch Music Festival

5/29 – George, WA – The Gorge (supporting Brandi Carlile)

5/30 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

5/31 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

6/2 – Medford, OR – Holly Theatre

6/4 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts

6/5 – Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA – Sunset Cultural Center

6/6 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

6/7 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

6/9 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap (Songwriters Celebrate John Prine)

6/25 – Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium

6/26 – Owensboro, KY – ROMP Festival

6/27 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Music Festival

6/28 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

7/24-26 – Lyons, CO – RockyGrass Festival

8/14 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

8/15 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center

8/16 – Manchester, VT – Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots

Photo Credit: Owen Ela