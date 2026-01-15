Fishbone Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 5:48 PM

Today, the genre-defying pioneers Fishbone have announced a North American spring tour in support of the upcoming In Your Face 40th Anniversary Double LP Reissue, which is a limited-edition vinyl release celebrating the band’s groundbreaking 1986 debut album. As part of the spring tour, Fishbone will perform In Your Face in its entirety each night.

The full-album performance will be followed by a second set packed with Fishbone classics and fan favorites, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience the band’s formative statement alongside the songs that have solidified their reputation as one of music’s most dynamic, boundary-pushing and enduring live acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

The release features: Disc One: a remastered version of In Your Face, which Billboard praised as “groove-conscious, while The New York Times Pop and Jazz Guide, through critic Jon Pareles, selected it as a “Rock Album of the Week,” noting its “more mature sound and politically conscious tracks.” Disc Two: Cover Your Face, a newly curated tribute album featuring Fishbone songs re-recorded by bands and artists from across the globe, each offering their own interpretation of the record. Participating artists will be announced soon.

In Your Face Tour Dates

4/9 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

4/11 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

4/12 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

4/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

4/15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

4/17 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

4/18 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues (supporting Dance Hall Crashers)

4/19 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

4/20 – Columbus, OH – Scully’s Music Diner

4/22 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

4/23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads

4/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

4/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

4/ 27 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

4/28 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

4/29 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5/1 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

5/2 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

5/4 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

5/5 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

5/7 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

5/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

5/9 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House