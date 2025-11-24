Fishbone Shares Urgent New Video For “All About Us”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 1:43 PM

Today, Fishbone has released the new video for “All About Us”, which is the latest visual from their critically acclaimed album, Stockholm Syndrome. With “All About Us,” Fishbone sharpens their focus toward the ongoing struggle between economic justice and unchecked privilege by proving once again that their voice, their vision and their fight are as vital as ever.

Anchored by archival footage from the 1934 Hal Roach Our Gang episode “Hi Neighbor!”, the video draws a bold parallel between Depression-era socioeconomic inequality and the still-escalating divide between today’s wealthy elite and America’s working class. In the clip, the neighborhood kids portrayed as poor or working-class are pitted against an affluent child determined to outshine them, creating a comedic yet pointed contrast between the haves and the have-nots. Nearly a century later, the themes remain painfully familiar.

“All About Us’ tells the story of negating the single idea and considering the one idea. Anything but your individual idea. A sociopathic/narcissistic perspective,” says Angelo Moore. The video underscores the message: when people stand together, they are powerful and the struggle against economic and social imbalances are far from new.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock