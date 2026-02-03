Broken Social Scene Announce New Album Remember the Humans For May 2026 Release, Share Lead Single “Not Around Anymore”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 1:18 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Broken Social Scene has announced their first new album in nine years, Remember the Humans is due out on May 8, through Arts & Crafts. It was produced by David Newfeld, who also worked with them on You Forgot It In People and the band‘s 2005 self-titled album. “His production suits the chaos of our songwriting so well…he’s got a childlike energy that is really contagious, when you get a piece of music that he loves, Oh my God, he’s bouncing like a little boy,” Charles Spearin says, “There’s a different kind of honesty in this record. We’ve had success, we’ve lost friends, we’ve lost parents, we’re at this ‘what happens next?’ stage in life.”

The album features contributions from regular collaborators and former members Feist and Lisa Lobsinger, as well as Hannah Georgas. In light of the album announcement, Broken Social Scene has shared their latest single, “Not Around Anymore”, which is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a lovely pop-jazz vibe as the vocal performances serenades the ears with mind-blowing harmonies and melodies.

Remember the Humans Track List

1. Not Around Anymore

2. Only The Good I Keep

3. Mission Accomplished (Kingfisher)

4. The Call

5. Relief

6. And I Think Of You

7. This Briefest Kiss

8. Life Within The Ground

9. Hey Amanda

10. Paying For Your Love

11. What Happens Now