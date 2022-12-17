Apocalyptica Drop Symphonic New Single “Rise Again” Featuring Simone Simons Of Epica

Home News Gracie Chunes December 17th, 2022 - 1:11 PM

Finnish metal cellists Apocalyptica have released a new single, “Rise Again,” featuring vocals from Simone Simons of the Dutch symphonic metal band Epica. The song is a new take on the instrumental song “Rise,” off Apocalyptica’s latest studio album, 2020’s Cell-0. The collaboration precedes a 2023 UK and European tour co-headlined by Apocalyptica and Epica.

The single was accompanied by a music video, directed by Lisa Mann, featuring Apocalyptica and Simons performing the song in a field while a story is being told. Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen commented on the song, “It was so great to make ‘Rise Again’ with Simone Simons! When we were putting the ‘Epic Apocalypse’ tour together, we were thinking of making this collaboration with Epica even deeper by releasing a song together…We are so happy about the song and really excited about this tour with Epica as it will be something really special and amazing!!!”

The “Epic Apocalypse” tour will kick off on Monday, January 23 in Oslo, Norway, and wrap up on Wednesday, March 19 in Leipzig, Germany. Find tickets and more information here. (Consequence)

Stream “Rise Again” here.