Love Rocks NYC Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Jon Batiste, Paul Simon, Mary J. Blige and More

February 9th, 2026

Love Rocks NYC, as the name would suggest, is a benefit concert held in New York. The annual concert raises funds for the non-profit, God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals to New York residents who are too ill to be able to shop or cook for themselves. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the lineup for the upcoming 2026 concert has recently been released.

The complete lineup consists of: Billy F. Gibbons, Elvis Costello, Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Jon Batiste, Linda Perry, Mary J. Blige, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Simon, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susanna Hoffs, Trombone Shorty, and Warren Haynes. With the wide range of performers, anyone can find something to be excited about. The “Too Sweet” singer, Hozier, has been releasing new music, as he recently collaborated with Mumford & Sons to release “Rubber Band Man.” Batiste has also been active as far as performances go, having recently performed at the 2026 Grammys ceremony alongside Lauryn Hill to honor the late D’Angelo. The Goo Goo Dolls, having 40 years of music experience, will also be performing at 2026 music festivals for Two Step Inn. Overall, this lineup has been off to a busy start this new year, but fans are excited for what this could mean for these performances.

To top off the event, it has been announced that JB Smoove, Jeff Ross, Julianne Moore, Paul Shaffer, Whoopi Goldberg, and Zarna Garg will be making surprise appearances at the event. For those who would like to attend this benefit, tickets are available for purchase on February 13 on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will also be made available on February 11.

Photo credit: Colin King