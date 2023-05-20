Morrissey Eulogizes The Smiths’ Andy Rourke: “His Distinction Was So Terrific”

Morrisey is an English singer/ songwriter who was in an indie band during the 80s according to Spotify. A singer who just recently paid tribute to one of his fellow bandmates Andy Rourke who was the bassist for The Smiths. Rouke passed away on May 18h, Rouke died on Friday due to pancreatic cancer, an illness that has killed many people all over the world, with a low chance of survival for patients with this illness. This illness which Andy Rourke battled with it for a long time, according to the daily record.
In Morrissey’s eulogy of his former bandmate Rourke, “ He will never die as long as his music is heard. He didn’t even know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else.” His eulogy about his bandmate, shows his care and love for his member, admiration for what he came to make and work on, and someone that he knew during the time of which they were in a band until they came to disband. Even though they disbanded they still got to work together being Rourke and Morrissey such as in songs like “Yes I Am Blind”, “Piccadilly Palare,” and more. Another member which came mourned the death of his bandmate is Johnny Marr the founder of the band, and a guitarist. Marr who knew and still had a connection with Rourke came to announce the death of his bandmate, on his Twitter account, and then the next day an image of him with Rourke when they were young.