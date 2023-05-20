Morrissey Eulogizes The Smiths’ Andy Rourke: “His Distinction Was So Terrific”

Home News Diana Bello May 20th, 2023 - 7:07 PM

Morrisey is an English singer/ songwriter who was in an indie band during the 80s according to Spotify. A singer who just recently paid tribute to one of his fellow bandmates Andy Rourke who was the bassist for The Smiths. Rouke passed away on May 18h, Rouke died on Friday due to pancreatic cancer, an illness that has killed many people all over the world, with a low chance of survival for patients with this illness. This illness which Andy Rourke battled with it for a long time, according to the daily record.