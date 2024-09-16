Morrisey Claims Johnny Marr Allegedly Owns The Smiths Trademark and Can Hire Any Vocalist, Without Objection

Home News Maleah Rowe September 16th, 2024 - 9:32 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

The Smiths, a popular English rock band, formed in 1982 and split five years later due to tensions within the band members. After splitting, they’ve never reunited since.

Members Morrissey and Johnny Marr are known to not get along, as Morrissey has written blog posts asking Marr to “stop mentioning [his] name in…interviews.” Now, Marr has allegedly obtained the full trademark rights to the band name “The Smiths”, meaning Marr has the ability to hire a new vocalist.

Morrissey has responded to this news on his website, stating that he “alone created the musical unit name ‘The Smiths’ in May 1982.” Read his full statement below:

“His application has been accepted on whatever oaths or proclamations he has put forward. This action was done without any consultation to Morrissey, and without allowing Morrissey the standard opportunity of ‘objection’. Amongst many other things, this means that Marr can now tour as The Smiths using the vocalist of his choice, and it also prohibits Morrissey from using the name whilst also denying Morrissey considerable financial livelihood.”

With the two being in conflict for years, just recently Morrissey allegedly “had accepted a ‘lucrative offer’ to reunite The Smiths in 2025, but Marr turned it down,” as reported by Consequence. Additionally, Morrissey allegedly suggested a greatest hits album, which Marr also declined,

Marr has not responded to Morrissey’s statements.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat