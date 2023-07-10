Beach Boys’ Mike Love Attempts Joke He’s ‘Concerned’ to Perform Hit Song “Surfer Girl” as Its ‘Gender Specific’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 12:25 PM

According to consequence.net, The Beach Boys’s Mike Love made an attempt to joke about the conservative boycott of Bud Light during a recent concert. Before performing the song “Surfer Girl” Love told the crowd that he was apprehensive about performing the song because it is allegedly “gender specific.”

“This song I’m a little concerned about doing on account… it’s gender specific. I hope there’s nobody from Budweiser here or the FBI. Sorry, I apologize in advance for anything I may say or do. It’s a family tradition. This is dedicated to all of the ladies.” said Love.

Mike Love claims he is afraid to perform ‘Surfer Girl’ because it is “gender specific”, implies that he fears retaliation from the FBI and the Budweiser corporation. (2023) pic.twitter.com/sBKcho8CNs — Crazy Ass Moments in Beach Boys History (@beachboysmoment) July 9, 2023

For those who may not know, Bud Light sponsored an Instagram post by influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in April, in which she cracked open one of their beers while dressed as Breakfast at Tiffany’s character Holly Golightly.

Because Mulvaney is transgender, the social media post caught the conservatives’s attention. Artist Kid Rock shot cases of the beer, while country singer Travis Tritt took Anheuser-Busch products off his tour bus and claimed he knew “many other artists” are doing the same.