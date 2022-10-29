The Beach Boys Share Previous Unreleased Single From 1972 Entitled “Carry Me Home”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 29th, 2022 - 12:26 PM

On Friday, October 28, the Beach Boys shared a previously unreleased track “Carry Me Home,” recorded in 1972 during the Holland album sessions. The new song is released ahead of the highly anticipated new box set, Sail On Sailor – 1972, which examines and celebrates the Beach Boys pivotal and transformative 1972 period. This LP finally provides the historic and musical context the song has long deserved. The box is set to be released on Friday, December 2, via Capitol/UMe.

“Carry Me Home” has been circulated amongst hardcore fans in a bootleg version with interior audio quality for years. Written and produced by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War, the hauntingly beautiful, downtempo ballad features powerful vocals from Wilson and Blondie Chaplin over plaintive piano, country-tinged pedal steel, acoustic guitar, marching drums, and the band’s trademark harmonies.

Sail On Sailor will come as a box set focused on Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and Holland. The box set will come as either 6 CDs or 5LP + 7 inch, and will feature newly remastered versions of the original albums and an unreleased concert recorded live at Carnegie Hall in December or 1972. The LP will also include unreleased outtakes, more live recordings, demos, alternative versions and mixez, instrumentals and acapella tracks.

Stream “Carry Me Home” here.

Pre-order Sail On Sailer – 1972 here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna