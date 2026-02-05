Lazerbeak Announces New EP For Storms For February 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Snowed In”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 5:22 PM

For Storms is Lazerbeak‘s fourth EP in a series of meditative instrumental projects over the past year and to celebrate, the artist is going to be releasing a super limited amount of vinyl. Lazerbeak made each one of these EPs with the idea that they would each fit on one side of an LP, so getting to release this double vinyl edition of the project is super special to him. People can grab a copy from the Doomtree Webstore by clicking HERE.

Also today, people can check out the lead single, “Snowed In”, which is amazing because the music brings six minutes of peace and calm for these dark and crazy times. Also, Lazerbeak hopes the song will bring people a little bit more of stillness and joy. “Lords know we could all use more of that.” said Lazerbeak. On another note, the artist is going be throwing a big release show on March 20, at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson