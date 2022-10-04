Lazerbeak Drops Two Zippy New Singles “Rockers” & “Slumps”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 11:44 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Minneapolis producer and Doomtree Records CEO & centerpiece Lazerbeak is preparing to release his new LP, Lava Bangers II, the sequel to his acclaimed 2012 beat tape Lava Bangers. Recently, Lazerbeak shared two brand new singles off of the album, “Rockers” and “Slumps” which are a meditative, grooving electronic tracks that builds uplifting melodies atop a laid-back beat driven foundation, with a transcendent gospel-organ driven centerpiece, and a downtempo, melodic indie-electronica cut that blends percussive synthesizers with layers of electronic texture and a thumping four-on-the-floor beat, respectively.

“Rockers” is a rather unique composition because the poppy and groovy sounds from the keyboard playing brings a catchy dance beat and as a whole, Lazerbeak has done a great with experimenting the different styles of music on “Rockers” because it does show he is still capable of creating great music.

“Slumps” is completely different by how the musical tempo is slower and the keyboard playing brings more of a classy vibe and it someways to does feel like Lazerbeak enjoys trying different beats because each kind of energy that brings a vibe that can cause some listeners to bob their heads as the music blares out of the speakers.