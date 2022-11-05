Lazerbeak Unveils Two New Singles “On the Sparrow” & “Maggie Valley”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 5th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Minneapolis producer Lazerbeak has recently released two brand new singles titled, “On the Sparrow” and “Maggie Valley,” which serve as preparation for and a glimpse into the artist’s upcoming LP, Lava Bangers II. The new record also happens to be a sequel, following Lava Bangers, which was released ten years ago in 2012.

“On the Sparrow” embodies more of a gospel sound with a smooth, slow, and almost soulful melody and tempo that carefully builds. Meanwhile, “Maggie Valley” is more upbeat with its electronic influences more prevalent throughout.

“It sums up the artist I am right now,” Lazerbeak says about the forthcoming project. “It’s everything from dance music, house, electronic. Of course, there’s still some hardcore hip-hop and nods to the ‘80s and ‘90s R&B that I love…I think there’s so much in here. So many change-ups, so many ideas—you could really tap into it and ride the roller coaster.”

Lava Bangers II will be available on Nov. 11 via Doomtree Records.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson