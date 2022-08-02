Lazerbeak Announces New Album Lava Bangers II For November 2022 Release, Shares Two New Singles “Midnight Mansion” & “No Dance”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 7:27 PM

Aaron Mader, professionally known as Lazerbeak, has officially announced the release of his upcoming new album Lava Bangers II, the sequel to his 2012 album Lava Bangers. Mader also shared two new tracks from the album entitled “Midnight Mansion” and “No Dance.”

Mader has previously worked with Lizzo on her debut studio album Lizzobangers which was released back in 2013 as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2016 hit The Hamilton Mixtape and Trampled By Turtles’ 2016 album Wild Animals Remixes.

Speaking about the forthcoming album’s stylistic and musical approach, Mader offered “It sums up the artist I am right now,” the producer continues. “It’s everything from dance music, house, electronic. Of course, there’s still some hardcore hip-hop and nods to the ‘80s and ‘90s R&B that I love.I think there’s so much in here. So many change-ups, so many ideas—you could really tap into it and ride the roller coaster. I think the thing I learned the most during the pandemic is when all the show money went away, my need to make music never wavered. I needed to do this more than ever because this is what fills me up”

Mader’s most recent album Cameron was released in October 2021. Back in September 2021, he released the single “Gentle Potential.” In October 2020, Mader released Penelope after debuting his dreamy track “River Wide.”