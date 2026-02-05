Flying Lotus Announces New EP Big Mama For March 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 4:30 PM

Flying Lotus fans can rejoice because today, the famed electronic auteur has announced BIG MAMA, which is a brand new EP coming out on March 6. It marks the long-overdue debut release from the producer on his own Brainfeeder imprint: the Los Angeles based record label he founded almost two decades ago, which has gone on to release records from acclaimed artists like Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Kamasi Washington and other acts.

The album captures artist in a moment of spontaneous and unbridled momentum. Densely packed with disparate sounds, rhythms, and effects, the EP delivers what he describes as “experimental, maximalist, hyperfast, electronic burst of energy”, packing seven dynamic tracks into a single continuous composition in which every bar is unique, containing no loops throughout. “I wanted it to feel like being shot out of a cannon, just explosive, unpredictable energy,” Lotus explains. “Like a fuckin’ computer gone awry. Like a machine that had just lost its mind.”

The release features artwork by Christopher Ian Macfarlane, with whom the artist found a kindred spirit through a shared love of the cartoons he grew up with: “that kind of Ren and Stimpy, Spümcø, SNICK (Saturday Night Nickelodeon) style… If you’re my age, you know” he laughs. “He’s just this super talented dude,” Lotus continues, “I really wanted an excuse to work with him, and this was that. I think I drove him crazy a little bit because I’m a little bit of a stickler on some things, but I hope that he’s happy with the final product. It was a lot of fun.”

BIG MAMA Track List

BIG MAMA CAPTAIN KERNEL ANTELOPE ONIGIRI IN THE FOREST – DAY BROBOBASHER HORSE NUKE PINK DREAM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang