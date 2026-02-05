Finneas Defends Billie Eilish From Backlash After Anti-ICE Grammys Speech “We Can Literally See Your Names in The Epstein Files”

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 5th, 2026 - 4:11 PM

Finneas has publicly stepped in to defend his sister Billie Eilish after her anti ICE comments at the 2026 Grammy Awards sparked widespread backlash. The singer and producer responded forcefully to critics who condemned Eilish for using her acceptance speech to address immigration enforcement and political responsibility. His comments have only intensified the conversation around artists speaking out on social issues during major award shows.

Billie Eilish delivered her remarks while accepting Song of the Year, stating that no one is illegal on stolen land and explicitly condemning ICE. While the speech was met with applause inside the venue, it quickly drew criticism from conservative pundits and media figures who argued that musicians should avoid political statements. Finneas, who accepted the award alongside his sister and wore an “ICE Out” pin, later addressed the backlash directly on social media. In a Threads post, he called out what he described as “very powerful old white men” who were outraged by Eilish’s words and added the pointed remark, “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

According to NME, Finneas’ response was aimed at highlighting what he sees as hypocrisy from influential figures who attempt to discredit young artists for speaking out while escaping scrutiny themselves. His defense reframed the criticism as less about decorum and more about discomfort with the message Eilish delivered.

Finneas has long been a vocal supporter of his sister’s activism, and this moment reinforced their shared belief that visibility comes with responsibility. Rather than walking back the speech, his comments doubled down on the idea that artists should not be silenced when addressing issues they care about. As debate continues online, Finneas’ defense has been praised by supporters as a clear statement of solidarity and a refusal to back down in the face of political backlash.