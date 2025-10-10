Finneas Shares New Song “Palomino” From Nobody Wants This Soundtrack

Home News Steven Taylor October 10th, 2025 - 6:38 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Finneas O’Connell, know in music mononymously just as FINNEAS, released a new single “Palomino.” The track is a part of the soundtrack to season 2 of Netflix’s romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This,” Finneas being one of many artist contributing to the album. A studio recording is available on many major streaming platforms, as well as video of the live debut of the song being available on Finneas’ YouTube channel.

The acoustic and reflective track features all sorts of emotional lyrics that sound suitable for a series all about the complications that can come with romance. A light piano comes in around halfway to compliment the rest of the instruments and really bring home the heart of the song. The live video of the track comes as part of Finneas’ recent appearance on Austin City Limits, where the singer starred in the premier of Season 51 for the long running live concert series. The acclaimed singer was performing tracks from For Cryin’ Out Loud!, the artist’s second solo album which released on October 4th 2024, exactly one year before the televised concert.

The second season of “Nobody Wants This” will see it’s first airing on October 23rd, 2025, and the same day the soundtrack will be available for purchase. The 19 track album will not only feature Finneas’ “Palomino,” but also contributions from other acclaimed artists including Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves and Teddy Swims. “Based on the success and acclaim of the first season, this was a really fun soundtrack to put together,” stated Sam Riback, President of A&R at Interscope Records. “So many artists were drawn to the uniquely captivating love story and the role of music in this series. We could not be more proud of the pool of artists we’ve assembled who helped create the musical backdrop for season two.”