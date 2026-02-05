Dave Mustaine Comments On How “Ride The Lightning” Cover Came About & Possibility Of Playing It On Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 5:54 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, during a February 4 appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Dave Mustaine once again spoke about his decision to include his version of “Ride The Lightning”, Well, we were past the halfway point in the album. ‘Cause that song ended up being song number 13. And when the time came to do that, we were talking about — what we usually do is a rendition of somebody’s song that we like or something like that, or a remake.” said Mustaine.

The artist adds: “And when I was talking with my sons, Justis,who is part of the Megadeth management team, he had said, ‘Why don’t you do ‘Ride The Lightning’?’ And I kind of looked at him like, ‘Hmm.’ And then I thought about it. I said, ‘That’s probably a good idea.’ And I said, ‘Let’s try it.’ We tried it. It was cool. And I said to the band guys, ‘Okay, if we’re gonna do this, let’s make sure that we do it as good as the original or better.” When being asked if he thinks Megadeth will include “Ride The Lightning” in the live set on the upcoming tour, Mustaine said: “Oh, shit, Eddie. You don’t have to ask me that. Maybe. We do play ‘Mechanix’.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson