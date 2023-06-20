HEAVY CHICAGO! Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Corrosion Of Conformity, DRI, and Repulsion

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Avondale Music Hall has announced a brand new metal festival called HEAVY CHICAGO!, which offers three shows happening over two weekends this Fall. Saturday, October 28 will feature Trouble, Acid King ,Chicago native Lori S, Bongzilla and Novembers Doom

Saturday, November 4 will feature performances from Corrosion Of Conformity, Nebula and The Crosses featuring Dan Kubinski. More acts will be announced soon.

Sunday, November 5 wraps things up with performances from DRI, Repulsion and Macabre. More acts will be announced soon and in addition to the music, Kuma’s will be on site selling burgers and PBR drink specials.

In the press release Last Rites founder Sean Duffy expresses his thoughts about the upcoming music festival.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Live Wire, Kuma’s and Pabst Blue Ribbon to bring a brand-new metal festival to Chicago, hosted in the city’s newest music venue, Avondale Music Hall, which even Time Out says is located in one of the buzziest neighborhoods in the world. Three shows over two weekends will bring some of the heaviest music the Northside has seen, including Trouble’s first Chicago show in over five years, Acid King, Corrosion of Conformity, DRI on their 40th anniversary tour for Crossover and the ONLY show in 2023 for Repulsion.”

Duffy adds: “We wanted to make sure to bring out as many metalheads as possible and have kept the prices super affordable with three-day tickets starting at $100 (that’s just $33.33 a day). We look forward to seeing everyone in the inaugural year in what we hope is an annual event.”

A pre sale begins Friday, June 23 for 24 hours, with the general public onsale beginning Saturday, June 24 at www.HeavyChicago.com.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat