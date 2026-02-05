Buck Meek Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Ring Of Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2026 - 7:56 PM

Today, Buck Meek has released the song, “Ring of Fire”, which offers a heartfelt promise that is glowing with warm guitars and Adrianne Lenker’s swooning background vocals. In the song’s opening lines he sings: “Be my bride, my lover / Would you be the mother of my child? / All my life I’ll sing and buy you things / like this diamond ring of fire, ring of gold Ring of fire, ring of highway road.” The song is from the artist’s upcoming album, The Mirror, which will be out on February 27, throught 4AD.

Also, Meek has announced her will be embarking on a spring tour, which will be kicking off in California on March 12 before he stops in Dublin, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Springe, Copenhagen and other places. Supporting acts for the upcoming tour will be Kisser and Germaine Dunes on select dates. For tickets and more information, click here.

Buck Meek Tour Dates

3/12 – South Pasadena, CA – Sid The Cat Auditorium*

3/16 – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s*

3/17 – Manchester, UK – YES | Pink Room*

3/ 18 – Glasgow, UK – Mono*

3/20 – London, UK – EartH*

3/21 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club*

3/22 – Bristol, UK – Exchange*

3/24 – Paris, FR – Point Éphémère*

3/25 – Brussels, BE – AB Club*

3/26 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso | Tolhuistuin*

3/27 – Nijmegen, NL – Doornroosje*

3/28 – Springe, DE – Gut Bennigsen*

3/29 – Berlin, DE – Neue Zukunft*

3/31 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil*

4/1 – Helsinki, FI – G Livelab Helsinki (solo) $

4/2 – Tampere, FI – G Livelab Tampere (solo) $

*= w/ Kisser

$ = Germaine Dunes