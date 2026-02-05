Brian May Addresses Trump Using Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” Allegedly Without Permission In Social Media Post

Home News Jasmina Pepic February 5th, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Brian May has publicly responded after former President Donald Trump used a Queen song in a social media post, prompting discussion among fans and observers. May’s remarks come in reaction to a post featuring a new artistic work shared by Trump that included a Queen track played alongside imagery that many see as political. The iconic guitarist asked his followers for their thoughts on the situation and the use of the music in that context.

According to Loudwire, May addressed the issue on Instagram after Trump posted a clip showcasing a new painting titled “MAGA Symphony,” which portrayed the former president as a conductor leading an orchestra of prominent Republican figures, accompanied by Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever,” allegedly without permission from the band or rights holders. In his Instagram comments, May noted that the music was used on the Truth Social post and that he had realized Instagram was muting the sound of his reaction in multiple regions. He described the painting and then invited fans to share their own reactions, listing a range of possible responses from inspiring and patriotic to pathetic and inappropriate.

May’s post did not explicitly condemn the usage outright but instead opened a dialogue with followers about whether Queen should object, applaud, feel angry, feel honoured or respond in some other way. Many fans in the comments criticized the decision to use “Who Wants to Live Forever,” a song written by May and originally released by Queen in 1986, as emblematic of values they feel contrast with those represented in the video. This situation recalls past disputes over Trump’s campaign use of Queen songs, including previous objections to the use of other Queen tracks at political events.