The Struts & Sir Brian May Reimagine “Could Have Been Me”

Home News Ajala Fields September 4th, 2025 - 10:06 PM

While on tour to celebrate 10 years since their debut album, The Struts have released a reimagined version of their quintessential single “Could Have Been Me” with legendary Queen guitarist, Brian May. From the very first note, May’s unmistakable guitar roars out of the speakers, turbo-charging the iconic, platinum-selling song. He also teams up with the British four-piece in the brilliant performance video which is available today, and also features footage celebrating ten years of The Struts. Watch and listen below.

Vocalist Luke Spiller previously shared, “I’m absolutely ecstatic to announce that we are set to release a reimagined version of ‘Could Have Been Me,’ featuring my hero the legendary Brian May! This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles. It’s a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can’t wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it. Hopefully, this song will go on to inspire many more people to take life by the scruff of the neck and drink it down deeply! Every day is a gift. Let’s celebrate them together.”

When speaking about the collaboration, May added, “Working with Luke and the Struts has been a joyous journey for me. I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!”