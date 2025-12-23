Brian May Shares Previously Unreleased Queen Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 5:26 PM

According to Stereogum.com, It is has been 30 years since Queen last put out a studio album but their very expensive catalog has not ran empty just yet. Next year, the band will be reissuing their 1974 sophomore album, Queen II. As as an early holiday present, Queen has shared one of the deluxe edition’s bonus tracks, which is a previously unreleased Christmas song called “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)” that was recorded during the Queen II sessions.

The track, which Brian May originally wrote for his pre-Queen band Smile, premiered this week during a Christmas set he hosted over at the UK radio station Planet Rock. As a whole, the music is well done by how the instrumentation and vocal performance doe not bring a Christmasy vibe but the music brings a dark and colder feeling that resembles a polar bear.

People might possibly have heard a bootleg version of “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)” by Smile, it’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge no one has ever heard this version.It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year – but I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it. I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year! said May.