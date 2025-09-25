Brian May Shares Queen Has Been in The Studio And Want to Play The Las Vegas Sphere

Home News Ajala Fields September 25th, 2025 - 10:35 PM

Legendary band Queen are currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bohemian Rhapsody, while looking ahead at their future. Brian May has given an update on what lies in store for their future, according to NME.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, May and Roger Taylor have now revealed that the band won’t be wrapping things up any time soon. “I don’t think we’re done,” Taylor said. “And I don’t think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. ’Cause it never is, is it?”

In the same interview, May went on to reveal that Queen have worked on new music with frontman Adam Lambert, though they’re not sure it will go anywhere. “Not many people know, but Adam and we have been in the studio trying things. Nothing really materialised so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not.”

He then added that the band have considered bringing their live show to The Sphere in Las Vegas. “ I’m very keen on the Sphere. It’s got my mind working,” he said.

May went on to explain that it was seeing a performance from The Eagles in particular that inspired him. “I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, ‘We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.’ So, yeah, I would like to do it. We’re having conversations,” he said.