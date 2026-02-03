Tom Morello Announces Spring 2026 US Tour Dates

Home News Emily Lopez February 3rd, 2026 - 9:57 PM

Tom Morello is back to touring. According to Consequence, Rage Against the Machine’s guitarist recently announced his 2026 tour dates, which take place during the month of May. The performances will take place across the United States, allowing for fans across the country to enjoy a night of good music.

Morello has also done several shows recently, including the Minneapolis show that raised money for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti (the victims of the recent ICE murders in Minneapolis), as well as his concert in India that he performed with his son, Roman. As of now, there have been no announcements made for more international performances. However, it is still early in the year, so the could still be hope for his international fans. Either way, it appears that 2026 will be a busy year for performances, with eight shows confirmed for his tour. Morello has also been hard at work with his Beartooth collaboration for Final Fantasy XIV.

For those who might be interested in seeing any of the shows, tickets will be made available for pre-sale on February 4 at 10 am local time through Morello’s newsletter. For general tickets, those will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on February 6 at the same time.

Tour Dates:

05/08/26 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville

05/09/26 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live

05/10/26 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

05/12/26 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern

05/13/26 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Hall — The Mainstage

05/15/26 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave/Eagles Club

05/16/26 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Festival

05/24/26 — Napa, CA — BottleRock