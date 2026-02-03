Biffy Clyro Announces Spring 2026 North American ‘Global Futique’ Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 1:42 PM

Today, acclaimed Scottish alternative rock trio Biffy Clyro is thrilled to make their highly anticipated return to North America this spring on the widely successful Futique Tour. The band has announced their upcoming headline run, promoted by Live Nation and kicking off on April 20, in Los Angeles following sold out tours in the UK and EU. For tickets and more information, click here.

Fans can look forward to hearing new music live as Biffy Clyro tours heavily this year in support of their globally praised new album Futique, which is out now through Warner Records. The record has already tallied tens of millions of streams fueled by the likes of “A Little Love.” The album has also received fervent acclaim worldwide. In a “4-out-of-5 star” review, NME attested, “the Scottish rock legends draw on their best moments and a Bowie-esque European sheen for a vulnerable yet life-affirming blast.” KERRANG! went on to rave, “Futique is an album to cherish,” going on to applaud, “it’s a bold, fresh effort full of tunes that are simultaneously immediate and deep.”

Futique Tour Dates

4/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/23 – Denver, CO – The Federal

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

4/26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

4/28 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

4/29 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/1 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick =

5/2 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

5/3 – Montreal, QC – Beanfield Theatre

5/5 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5/6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

5/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

5/9 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville **

Photo Credit: Marv Watson