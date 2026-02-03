Ari Lennox Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 3rd, 2026 - 4:04 PM

Ari Lennox is hitting the road in 2026 with her highly anticipated North American tour in support of her critically acclaimed third studio album, Vacancy. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 31-city tour kicks off on Sunday, April 12, at WAMU Theater in Seattle making stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn and other cities before wrapping up in Charlotte at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 6. For tickets and more information, click here

Ari’s new album, Vacancy, signals a sophisticated new chapter defined by creative autonomy, confidence and growth. This critically acclaimed work reflects a three year recording process shaped by intention, patience, self-reflection, artistic freedom and collaboration. Back in 2023, Ari celebrated her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location with a sold-out The Age/Sex/Location Tour, performing across major U.S. cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Boston.

Vacancy Tour Dates

4/12 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

4/15 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland

4/16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

4/18 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

4/21 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4/23 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

4/24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

4/26 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4/28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/30 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/2 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

5/3 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

5/5 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

5/7 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

5/ 8 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

5/10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

5/ 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

5/ 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live

5/ 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

5/ 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

5/20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

5/22 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

5/23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

5/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

6/ 30 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

6/2 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome

6/3 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

6/5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

6/6 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre