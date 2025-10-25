Ari Lennox Announces New Album Vacancy For January 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Under The Moon”

Home News Leila Franco October 25th, 2025 - 8:14 PM

GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist Ari Lennox has officially announced her third studio album, Vacancy, set to release on January 23rd via Interscope Records. Alongside the announcement, Lennox has released a new single from the record, “Under the Moon,” a sultry and playful track that showcases the singer’s soulful depth in this new album.

Built on a vintage R&B groove with a modern edge, “Under the Moon” has that classic Halloween imagery to tell the story of an intoxicating nighttime romance. Lennox’s voice glides over the track’s warm bassline and keys as she sings, “Felt his suspicious mystique / something’s giving me the creeps / now I’m trippin’, I’m so smitten.” The song’s highlight comes with a coy, howling mimic of a werewolf, a bold and cheeky vocal flourish that hints at the song’s mix of seduction and playfulness.

Vacancy marks a new chapter for Lennox, following her acclaimed 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby and 2022’s age/sex/location. While her earlier work was about self-discovery, desire and vulnerability, her upcoming album promises to expand that emotional landscape with a more cinematic tone, taking the time to explore isolation, connection and the beauty of longing. Lennox has hinted that Vacancy finds her experimenting with atmosphere and narrative more than ever before. If “Under the Moon” is any indication, the album will merge her classic soul roots with bold production and a flair for storytelling.

While not all the track titles have been released, fans can still get a sneak peak with the three singles from the record, “Vacancy,” “Under The Moon” and “Soft Girl Era.” Available to listen to on all streaming platforms.