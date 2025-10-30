Ari Lennox Shares Thrilling New Video For “Under The Moon”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

R&B star Ari Lennox transforms in new video for her electrifying single, “Under the Moon,” which is out today through Interscope Records. Just in time for Halloween, the Erik Rojas directed video captures the artist and her date flirting across a late-night diner booth. But as the full moon rises, things start to feel off, with Lennox’s suitor displaying increasingly erratic behavior. When the tension hits its peak, the singer flips the script in a twist that no one will see coming.

“Under the Moon” previews Lennox‘s third studio album, Vacancy, which is set for release on January 23, 2026. (Pre-order the Vacancy album HERE.) Fans, critics and industry tastemakers have already flocked to the single, a staple across all the leading R&B playlists and earned the artist the prestigious cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist.

With her new album on the horizon, Lennox is elevating her stage show with a string of stirring performances. She lit up last weekend’s One Music Fest in Atlanta with a scorching rendition of “Vacancy” and several smashes from her universally adored Shea Butter Baby and age/sex/location albums before returning to the stage with fellow R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan for a smoking, soul-drenched version of their beloved collaboration “On It.”