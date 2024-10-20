Ari Lennox Releases New Unapologetic Single “Smoke”

Home News Chloe Baxter October 20th, 2024 - 12:11 AM

Ari Lennox has made a triumphant return with her bold new single “Smoke,” which dropped today. This release marks her first official single of 2024, following her 2023 track “Get Close.” In “Smoke,” directed by Chris Robinson, Lennox showcases her artistic vision and unyielding spirit, set against the backdrop of a mental asylum where she plots a clever escape amid chaos.

With lyrics that dare critics to “f—k around and find out,” the song is an anthem of empowerment, highlighting Lennox’s resilience. After a brief hiatus, she emerges fiercer than ever, reclaiming her narrative and voice. Listen to “Smoke” here. Fans can expect to hear “Smoke” live when Ari performs at One Music Fest in Atlanta on October 26. Her recent appearances at festivals like Sol Blume, the Fillmore and Hardrock Stadium have further solidified her presence, captivating audiences with her stunning vocals.

Last year, she wowed fans on her age/sex/location Tour, making notable stops at the Dreamville Festival and Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival. Her accolades continue to grow, with nominations for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist at the 2023 Soul Train Music Awards, demonstrating her impact in the R&B scene.

With the success of her previous singles, including the RIAA gold-certified “Pressure,” which amassed nearly 800 million streams, “Smoke” is set to be another thrilling chapter in Lennox’s already impressive career.