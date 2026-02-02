Sabrina Carpenter Puts On An Aviation-Themed Performance of “Manchild” at The Grammys

Home News Emily Lopez February 2nd, 2026 - 7:41 PM

The Grammys had a night full of performances from artists across all genres. One of these performances was given by the “Feather” singer Sabrina Carpenter. She gave a performance of her song, “Manchild,” at the Grammys award ceremony. According to NME, the performance was aviation-themed, as Carpenter was dressed like a flight attendant and a board could be seen in the background of the stage with different cities listed. Her back-up dancers were also dressed to fit the part, either as airport staff or passengers. To bring everything together, there were several suitcases decorating the stage. The performance then ended with Carpenter bringing a real dove onto the stage.

This is not her first time performing on the Grammys stage. At last year’s ceremony, Carpenter performed “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” At that same ceremony, she had also won the Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. This year, Carpenter had been nominated for six different categories, both for her song “Manchild” and album Man’s Best Friend. She didn’t win for any of the categories.

For those who would like to see the performance, NME has uploaded a clip of it to their official Instagram page. The performance left many fans hopeful that the theme is hinting to a new tour. As of now, this is just speculation. In the meantime, fans have Carpenter’s The Muppet Show Special to look forward to. The trailer was released last month and will premiere on Disney+ on February 4th.