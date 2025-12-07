The White House Uses an Edited Sabrina Carpenter SNL Clip After She Condemned Their Use of Her Song

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 7th, 2025 - 6:35 PM

According to The Hill, the White House uploaded a new promotional video using footage of Sabrina Carpenter from her recent SNL appearance — but they had altered the audio. In the original SNL bit, Carpenter jokes to fellow cast member Marcello Hernández, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot.” Hernández replies, “Oh well, I turn myself in,” and Carpenter finishes, “You’re under arrest.”

In the doctored version posted by the White House, Carpenter’s line was changed to “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal.” The video then immediately cuts to a montage of immigrants being apprehended by immigration agents, with a caption reading, “PSA: If you’re a criminal illegal, you WILL be arrested & deported.”

This move follows a broader controversy earlier in the week, when the White House used Carpenter’s 2024 song Juno in a video depicting immigration officials detaining people, prompting her to publicly condemn the use of her music. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Carpenter’s initial reaction to the first video was swift and strong: “evil and disgusting” was how she described the footage, and she demanded that her music not be used to support what she called an “inhumane agenda.” By December 5, the White House quietly deleted the original video with her song, and the SNL clip was reportedly removed from its X feed (though it remained on other platforms).