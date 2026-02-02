Rosé Makes History as The First K-Pop Soloist to Perform at The Grammys With Her Performance of “APT.” Alongside Bruno Mars

Home News Emily Lopez February 2nd, 2026 - 10:18 PM

When “APT.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars was released in October 2024, it wasn’t long before it became a big hit. From radio stations to songs accompanying social media videos, it seemed as if everyone was listening to the new single. It would soon turn out that it wasn’t much of an exaggeration either. The collaboration between singers went on to top charts in over 50 countries. It was no surprise that, given the song’s success, Rosé and Mars would make an appearance at the 2026 Grammys both as performers and nominees. While the song didn’t win any of the three categories it was nominated for, it still made history.

According to NME, Rosé’s performance with Mars made her the first solo K-Pop star to perform at the Grammys, marking a huge milestone in the BLACKPINK member’s career. It has also been reported that she is the first K-Pop artist to receive a nomination for one of the award ceremony’s four biggest categories as a main performer: Song of the Year and Record of the Year. This is not the first time this song has made history, as “APT.” recently won the VMA for Song of the Year.

While Rosé and Mars didn’t take home a Grammy, this still is just the beginning of Rosé’s solo career. “APT.” was released as part of Rosé’s debut studio album, rosie. Before rosie, she had released single album R. Both of these works have been successful as chart toppers. Given her overall success as a solo artist, it is likely that we will continue to hear new favorites as the artist releases more music.

For those who are interested in watching the performance, it can be found on YouTube.