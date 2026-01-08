Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic For February 2026 Release And Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, global artist Bruno Mars has announced The Romantic Tour, which marks his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.
The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium and will see Mars bring his larger-than-life energy to major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami and other cities. Along the way, the singer will headline some of the world’s most iconic venues, with back-to-back shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.
Also, Mars has revealed that his new album, The Romantic, will be out on February 27 and he has mentioned that the first single from the project will drop on January 9. According to Consequence.net, on social media, Mars shared a post promoting his new album by saying: “New music this Friday
The Romantic coming 2.27.”
The Romantic Tour Dates
4/10 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium*#
4/14 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium*#
4/18 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field*#
4/22 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium*#
4/25 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field*#
4/29 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium*#
5/2 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium*#
5/6 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium*#
5/9 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field*#
5/13 — Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium*#
5/16 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field*#
5/20 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium*#
5/23 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#
5/24 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium*#
6/20 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^
6/21 — Paris, FR — Stade de France*^
6/26 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion*^
7/4 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^
7/5 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff ArenA*^
7/10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano*^
7/14 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro*^
7/18 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^
7/19 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE*^
8/21 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@
8/22 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium*@
8/29 — Pittsburgh, PA — Acrisure Stadium*
9/1 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field*@
9/5 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium*@
9/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Lucas Oil Stadium*@
9/12 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium*@
9/16 — New Orleans, LA — Caesars Superdome*@
9/19 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium*@
9/23 — San Antonio, TX — Alamodome*@
9/26 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy*@
10/2 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@
10/3 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium*@
10/10 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium*@
10/14 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place*@
* with Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee
# with Leon Thomas
^ with Victoria Monét
@ with RAYE