Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic For February 2026 Release And Spring & Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, global artist Bruno Mars has announced The Romantic Tour, which marks his first full headline tour in nearly a decade following the massively successful 24K Magic World Tour, which first launched in 2017. Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will be the first full headlining stadium tour by the performer. The tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, marking one of the biggest global outings of the year.

The tour launches on Friday, April 10, in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium and will see Mars bring his larger-than-life energy to major cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Denver, Miami and other cities. Along the way, the singer will headline some of the world’s most iconic venues, with back-to-back shows at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Wembley Stadium in London, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, Mars has revealed that his new album, The Romantic, will be out on February 27 and he has mentioned that the first single from the project will drop on January 9. According to Consequence.net, on social media, Mars shared a post promoting his new album by saying: “New music this Friday

The Romantic coming 2.27.”

The Romantic Tour Dates