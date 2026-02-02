Oranssi Pazuzu Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Wayfarer

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 6:18 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Finnish psychedelic black metal band Oranssi Pazuzu released two great albums in the past six years, but they haven’t toured this part of the world since before either of them came out. That will soon change because the group announced a North American tour, which is their first in seven years.

The tour will be happening in May, following their set at Northwest Terror Fest and surrounding their set at Maryland Deathfest. Making the tour even more exciting, the Finnish band will be joined by Denver’s great gothic country-infused black metal band Wayfarer. The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on May 23. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with a fan presale happening now.

Oranssi Pazuzu Tour Dates

5/8/26 – Seattle, WA – Neumos – Northwest Terror Fest

5/9/26 – Portland, OR – Star Theater

5/11/26 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

5/12/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

5/14/26 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar

5/15/26 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

5/16/26 – Kansas City, MO – Bottleneck

5/17/26 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

5/19/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

5/20/26 – Youngstown, OH – West Side Bowl

5/21/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

5/22/26 – Baltimore, MD – Maryland Death Fest

5/23/26 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

5/24/26 – Boston, MA – Sonia

5/26/26 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

5/27/26 – Brattleboro, VT – Stone Church

5/28/26 – Portland, ME – SPACE Gallery

5/29/26 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

5/30/26 – Toronto, ON – Prepare The Ground