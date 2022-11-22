Northwest Terror Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Wormrot, Autopsy, Yob and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 22nd, 2022 - 5:33 PM

Today Northwest Terror Fest released its 2023 lineup. The extreme metal festival will be on May 25-27 at the Seattle venues Neumos and Barboza. This year’s lineup includes death metal band Autopsy and doom metal band YOB, both band will be playing concerts to the region for 2023.

The other bands that are set to perform are the masked ensemble Ghoul, Misery Index, death metal band Necrot, doom and sludge act Conan and Impaled. Also the event will showcase numerous extreme metal acts including: Horrendous, Fetid, Torture Rack, Draghkar and many more. Another band that will perform is Singapore’s grindcore band Wormrot, who released their fourth album Hiss earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwest Terror Fest (@nwterrorfest)

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. PT this Friday.

NWTF 2023 LINEUP:

· Abstracter

· Antichrist Siege Machine

· Autopsy (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Castrator (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Conan

· Crossspitter (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Cult Sickness

· Death CAVE

· Denial of Life

· Draghkar

· Drouth

· Early Moods

· Exulansis

· Fetid

· Genocide Pact (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Ghoul (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Hellshock

· Horrendous (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Impaled (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Lilith

· Misery Index (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Miasmatic Necrosis

· Necrot (WA/OR Exclusive)

· NITE

· Pink Mass

· Re-Buried

· Serpentent

· Solicitor

· Sonja (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Spirit Possession

· Tchornobog

· The Silver (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Torture Rack

· Vaamatar

· Wormrot (WA/OR Exclusive)

· Yob (WA/OR Exclusive)