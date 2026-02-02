Arlo Parks Shares Moving New Single & Video “Heaven”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2026 - 6:58 PM

Following the announcement of her forthcoming album, Ambiguous Desire, Arlo Parks has shares her new single “Heaven.” The track premiered with a Zane Lowe interview and is the second offering from her upcoming album. “Heaven” hammers through a cathartic bassline, inspired by an early morning set from her friend, the DJ Kelly Lee Owens, that took place under the bridge at her favourite Los Angeles rave.

A brave departure from her previous work, “Heaven” sees Parks lean into her deep love for underground electronic dance music and drum patterns. Driven by a techno bassline, the track tells the story of someone longing for the night not end. In her words, Arlo elaborates, “Heaven is about euphoria, community and staying present. Being in a room full of strangers sweating, connecting, losing and finding themselves is a kind of magic that’s beyond language. This song was my attempt at capturing that feeling.”

Over the past two years, Arlo dove headfirst into nocturnal spaces where she could be whoever she wanted. She drew inspiration from the queer hedonism of NYC’s Paradise Garage, the nocturnal British beats of The Streets and Burial, the glittering synth catharsis of LCD Soundsystem and house grooves of Theo Parrish, all while losing herself on the dancefloor.

Photo Credit: Colin King