Garbage Singer Shirley Manson Reunites With Former Band Angelfish

Shirley Manson of Garbage and Angelfish came back together for covers of multiple songs by The Stone Roses at a Palestine aid charity show in Edinburgh. For context, NME explains that Manson used to be the lead singer and frontwoman of Angelfish, before playing in Garbage. The show last night marked Angelfish’s first show together, since they broke up in 1995.

The former band performed some of their original tracks, such as “Dogs in a Cage”, “Suffocate Me”, “The Sun Won’t Shine”, “Heartbreak to Hate”, “Mummy Can’t Drive”, “Tomorrow Forever” and “Trash It”. In addition to that, they also covered The Filthy Tongues’ song “Nae Tongues”, Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie’s “The End”, and “I Wanna Be Adored” by The Stone Roses. Check out clips from their performance below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Kelly (@stev.kelly1)

It’s the weekend and payday day! Buy a ticket we said earlier, so here we are in auld reekie, gone fishing – well at #Angelfish no less @MartMetcalfe & Shirley Manson et al! Beautiful it was🤟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/AgRUbghEfC — The Media Whores (@MediaWhoresband) January 30, 2026

During the show, they also announced that Angelfish will open for Garbage’s upcoming summer concert in Edinburgh, where Manson will provide vocals and keys, which will definitely be a full circle moment. The show will take place at Edinburgh Castle on July 11th, during their upcoming UK and European tour. Angelfish is also set to play another set in benefit of Palestinian children tonight on January 31st. Regarding Palestine, Manson has been outspoken about the issue, taking to social media to proclaim the actions of Israel’s forces in the West Bank as “fucking evil”.