Garbage Announces Their Fall Tour Will Be Their Last North American Tour

Jasmina Pepic August 21st, 2025 - 7:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Garbage has announced that their fall 2025 tour will be their last North American Tour in their career. Last night on Wednesday, August 20th, the rock band took to Instagram to share the news. The tour begins in early September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by garbage (@garbage)

Garbage is an American rock band that formed in 1993 in Madison, Wisconsin.Although the band’s lead musician is Scottish musician Shirley Manson, the rest of the members -Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig – are American. According to Stereogum, their upcoming North American tour will be their first headlining tour in North America in about a decade. Unfortunately, it may also be their last. The band announced the following statement on Instagram last night:

“Yesterday saw the commencement of rehearsals for our last North American headline tour . We haven’t played an extensive headline tour like this one in the States for almost a decade. If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again. We are going out on the road with the spectacular @starcrawler, fronted by superstar @arrowdewilde, who is one of the most exciting front people of her generation. We are going out in style and we hope you will join us. That’s life my friends. Nothing stays the same forever. Everything must change. All beautiful things come to an end. We love you.”

Their Happy Endings tour will take place for about two months, starting in early September. More information on dates and ticket prices can be found on the band’s official website here.