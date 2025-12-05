Shirley Manson of Garbage Angers Over Beach Balls Being Thrown at the Stage

Home News Ajala Fields December 5th, 2025 - 10:55 PM

During Garbage’s recent Melbourne show, after a crowdmember threw a beach ball at the stage, lead vocalist Shirley Manson expressed a lot of anger, according to Consequence. “Guy with your big fucking beach ball,” she said. “Ooh, I’m so scared of you. So thrilled by you. What a fucking douchebag.”

In a follow-up post on Threads, Manson wrote, “I make NO APOLOGIES whatsoever for getting annoyed at beachballs at shows. I joined a band because I HATED THE FUCKING BEACH. I joined a band because I wanted to listen to Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure and be dark and beautiful. Continue listening to Spotify and toss your stupid beach balls around like you are ten years old. I love the musical community and I want to respect their artistry. I am so tired of folks taking music for free and treating us all like circus performers.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela