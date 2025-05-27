Tom Morello Stands Up For Bruce Springsteen Against Donald Trump “Fuck That Guy!”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 27th, 2025 - 2:47 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

During his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 25, Tom Morello, guitarist for popular rock metal band Rage Against the Machine, stated a strong statement in support of Bruce Springsteen and his stance in his rivalry against current President Donald Trump. Morello, known for his stance in political activism, did not stutter when he said this bold statement:

“Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality. And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience. F— that guy!,” which was accompanied by a background that also said “FUCK TRUMP.”

Along with that Morello proceeded to perform Springsteen’s “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” a song that they’re collaborated on in the past. That being said, this is not Morello first time addressing Trump, as he did address the feud between Springsteen and the U.S President earlier this month in England where he took the stage and called Trump an “unfit president,” and accused him “leading a “corrupt, incompetent. And treasonous administration,” according to NME.

Trump has also had something to say towards Springsteen as he has taken his retaliation to Truth Social where he has posted lengthy statements and has described Springsteen to be a “dried-out prune of a rocker,” and “not a talented guy.”

Morello’s outspoken support and among several other artists in confronting politics and defending shows his true character. His actions serve as a testament to the power of music and how it can be a form of expression even in politics.





