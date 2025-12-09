Rise Against Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Destroy Boys

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2025 - 12:07 PM

Today, the Chicago based alternative punk rock band Rise Against has announced they will be headlining a handful of dates across Canada and the U.S. in the Spring of 2026 with Destroy Boys. The tour kicks off in Providence, RI, at The Strand on March 3, 2026 and will bring the band’s signature sound and socially conscious music to stages across North America, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Madison, Spokane and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

Few bands have ever been as accurately named as the Chicago punk quartet. While fleeting styles and fashionable imitations have entered and exited vogue, Rise Against have remained a north star of artful resistance. While continuously updating their formula, they have sustained their original spirit of rebellion over a quarter century by amassing a body of work that doubles as a chronicle of our collective unraveling. Melodic hardcore detonations co-exist in perfect tension with dire warnings about the looming dystopia.

Rise Against Tour Dates

3/3 – Providence, RI – The Strand

3/5 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

3/6 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

3/8 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Casino

3/10 – Toronto, ON – History

3/11 – Toronto, ON – History

3/13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

3/14 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

3/15 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

3/19 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Civic Center

3/21 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

3/22 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

3/24 – Edmonton, AB – Convention Centre

3/25 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

3/27 – Penticton, BC – Trade & Convention Centre

3/28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

3/30 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

3/31 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

4/3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

4/4 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock